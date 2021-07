Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré has shone new light on his plans to reinvent Jaguar as a luxury car brand. Bolloré’s ‘Reimagine’ strategy has already revealed plans to reposition Jaguar and take it all-electric with a whole new product range arriving from 2025. But in his first interview since taking charge of JLR last September, Bolloré has told Auto Express that the initial design work for a new family of Jaguars has been completed and that the brand will be competing against Bentley, with prices in the region of £100,000.