What You Need To Know About The Princess Diana Memorial Statue Event

By Guy Pewsey
Grazia
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 1st will mark the day that would have been the 60th birthday of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The ex-wife of Prince Charles, mother of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, and a woman who became known as Queen of Hearts thanks to her unique place in the nation's affections, died in Paris in 1997. But this milestone will nevertheless be celebrated, with her sons masterminding a special event in London. This is what you need to know.

