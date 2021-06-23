How to Be a Beekeeper in the Hudson Valley: What the Buzz Is All About
At Heather Ridge Farm in Preston Hollow, Carol Clement has cared for bees and cultivated their sweet honey for over 40 years. Carol Clement of Heather Ridge Farm knows a thing or two about bees. Having kept them on her property in Preston Hollow for over 40 years now, she has learned the ins and outs of honey extraction, protecting her hives from hungry critters, identifying hive problems, and creating a diverse and healthy environment for all of her livestock.hvmag.com