Hive Hostels, India's first luxury hostel for students

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI/PNN): Talking of the trend that has been taken up with cordiality by the millennials in almost all the major cities across the country, co-living is a fresh solution to the age-old issue of affordable housing. It is not just an ideal way to sustain your personal as well as professional growth outside of your workplace, it is a perfect way for like-minded people to live and work together.

