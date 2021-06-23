These are the few Prime Day deals you can still get
Prime Day 2021 is over. Most of the deals that we covered over the past two days are no longer available. You'll certainly have another guaranteed shot to score similar discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday later in the year. However, that doesn't mean that all of the Prime Day deals have up and disappeared. There are a few leftovers hanging around, and I'm going to point them out to you. You don't need a Prime membership to access these deals.