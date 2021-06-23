Cancel
Whoa, Katie Thurston Liked an Instagram Post Calling Out Greg Grippo

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet is lowkey in love with Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and the show’s editing makes it pretty obvious he’s gonna go far. But! Spoiler accounts just caught Katie Liking (and then unLiking) an Instagram post calling out Greg’s alleged acting aspirations. The Insta in question? A truly lol meme from must-listen-to podcast @chattybroads that reads “when the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations.”

