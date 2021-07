Norway’s Karsten Warholm charged to the 400m hurdles world record on Thursday in front of a home crowd at the Oslo Diamond League, running 46.70 seconds. Warholm has dominated the 400mH for the past few years, with his last loss in the event coming in the fall of 2018, but American hurdler Kevin Young‘s 1992 world record of 46.78 eluded him until now. His run was the exclamation point on an already thrilling day of racing that saw multiple records fall.