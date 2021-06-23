A dog parade, live music on tap this weekend

Mark your calendar and grab your friends and family for these upcoming summertime events in Forsyth County. Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on these. Come out to the Collection at Forsyth this weekend for free Sunset Session concerts on the green featuring local artist Jon Oswald and guests. You’ll be able to choose from one of the Collection’s finest restaurants and enjoy a meal and cocktail during the shows. Or cool off with an icy treat from KONA Ice Alpharetta.