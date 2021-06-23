June 30 Deadline Approaching for 21st Century Scholars Enrollment

The Zonta Club of the Corry Area provides financial support to the 21st Century Girls program, a four-day program that puts girls who completed seventh and eighth grades in touch with nontraditional career paths in the field of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The program was presented by the Corry Higher Education Council and held from June 21 to June 24 at the Hi-Ed Center. Each year, members of the Zonta Club are invited to have lunch with the girls and staff. Zonta members who attended on June 23 are, in the middle row, Treasurer Reva Lowry, left, and member Sandy Crowell; in the back row, President Sandy Zeaman, far right, and member Barb Diehl. Missing from the photo is Zonta Secretary Maryann Mook.