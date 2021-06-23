People on the Move
Imran Malik serves as the CFO of Cooper Machinery Services and has 15+ years of financial experience, leading complex projects and developing teams both domestically and internationally. Imran is responsible for all finance related activities including accounting, tax, audits, FP&A and treasury. In addition, he oversees IT, project management, legal and contracts management. During his time at Cooper, he has managed significant top and bottom line growth as well as multiple acquisitions.www.bizjournals.com