People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleImran Malik serves as the CFO of Cooper Machinery Services and has 15+ years of financial experience, leading complex projects and developing teams both domestically and internationally. Imran is responsible for all finance related activities including accounting, tax, audits, FP&A and treasury. In addition, he oversees IT, project management, legal and contracts management. During his time at Cooper, he has managed significant top and bottom line growth as well as multiple acquisitions.

News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Real Estateaithority.com

Yardi Launches Workplace Management Solution for Commercial Occupiers

Yardi Corom Platform Is Designed to Simplify End-to-End Corporate Real Estate Management. Real estate technology leader Yardi announces a new product suite, Yardi® Corom, tailored for commercial tenants. This comprehensive solution will provide a single platform solution for lease management, occupancy tracking and desk hoteling for flexible workplaces. It also offers management for transactions, facility maintenance, and capital projects. Yardi Corom can be deployed as single stack or can be implemented as individual modules.
Businessfinextra.com

Booking.com creates fintech unit

Today Booking.com announced the creation of a new internal FinTech business unit to facilitate seamless access to the company’s global travel marketplace for both customers and partners. As a truly global e-commerce company with business operations in nearly every country and city on the planet, Booking.com’s vision behind creating this...
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Decatur, ALbizjournals

National Packaging in Decatur to lay off over 60 employees

Layoffs are on the way for an Alabama manufacturer that produces sachets, blister packs, canisters and other packaging materials. Decatur's National Packaging Co. Inc. invoked the WARN Act on June 8, notifying the Alabama Department of Commerce of its intent to lay off 62 employees. According to the company, the...
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Economybizjournals

Steve Brezovec

Steve Brezovec, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Steve leads teams to create enriching spaces and flourishing community. He's passionate about his home state of California and brings its landscape and spirit of discovery into every aspect of the firm's practice, including housing crisis solutions, connections to nature, and building efficiency and performance.
EconomyPosted by
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Citadel Credit Union

For more than 80 years, Citadel Credit Union has been proudly providing members with a breadth of financial services, expert guidance, and innovative tools to help strengthen and grow businesses, families, and communities. Citadel offers a full range of financial products to help you save, plan, and prepare for your future.
Economybizjournals

Liz Thelen-Torres

Associate Principal, Director of Business Development at Gould Evans. Liz Thelen-Torres has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Liz is a versatile leader focused on the firm’s California presence, where she helps capitalize on opportunities to grow and diversify while staying true to their passion for meaningful work. Her dual background in architecture and liberal arts helps her shape design into narrative, presented across mediums to tell each project’s unique story.
NBAbizjournals

AT&T out as Spurs owner; company mum on arena naming rights deal

AT&T Inc. has sold its minority ownership stake in the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas-based telecommunications giant confirmed. It’s less clear what will become of the Spurs’ naming rights agreement with the company for AT&T Center. “This sale is a result of the ongoing strategic review of our balance sheet...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Equipment Rental Market May Set Epic Growth Story | United Rentals, Caterpillar, Sunbelt Rentals, Atlas Copco

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Equipment Rental Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the COVID-19 Outbreak- Equipment Rental market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

