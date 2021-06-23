People on the Move

Associate Principal, Director of Business Development at Gould Evans. Liz Thelen-Torres has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Liz is a versatile leader focused on the firm’s California presence, where she helps capitalize on opportunities to grow and diversify while staying true to their passion for meaningful work. Her dual background in architecture and liberal arts helps her shape design into narrative, presented across mediums to tell each project’s unique story.