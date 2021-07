A Sedalia teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning in Henry County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2006 Chevy, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Route C, one mile east of Missouri 7 at 9:40 a.m., when vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve to the center of the roadway and strike a southbound 2011 Ford, driven by 44-year-old Luke Jennings of Green Ridge. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.