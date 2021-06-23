Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham could use Oliver Skipp to land Max Aarons

By Rucker Haringey
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham see Max Aarons as an ideal replacement for Serge Aurier. Spurs may need to get creative to land the Norwich right back. Fabio Paratici hasn’t found the right manager to lead Tottenham, but that isn’t stopping him from making moves in the transfer market. Spurs’ new Director of Football has already identified Max Aarons as a suitable replacement for Serge Aurier at right-back. To land him, the North London Club might need to get a little creative.

fansided.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Oliver North
Person
Serge Aurier
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Daniel Farke
Person
Tariq Lamptey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Spurs#The North London Club#The Premier League#The Express#Carrow Road#Tottenham Tottenham#Canaries#Xi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Spurs spy cut-price Norwich fullback Max Aarons

Tottenham are ready to step up a move for Norwich City fullback Max Aarons. Sky Sports says Spurs have renewed their interest in Aarons. The managerless North London side are believed to be open to selling Serge Aurier this summer. And they are already looking at potential replacements for the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham chief Levy renews interest in Norwich fullback Aarons

Tottenham Hotspur have renewed their interest in Norwich City right-back Max Aarons. Spurs chief Daniel Levy has made enquires about Aarons before. And with Serge Aurier set to depart, Levy is looking at the Englishman once again, per Sky Sports. Brighton starlet Tariq Lamptey is also a target, but Spurs...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Five Tottenham players Paulo Fonseca could have developed the most

[Editor’s note: this piece was written and submitted just before Tottenham Hotspur abandoned their pursuit of Paulo Fonseca for the botched attempt at Gennaro Gattuso. We were going to scrap this piece, but I hate wasting contributor work. After consideration, Ryan and I both decided that we’d like to run this piece anyway, with some tweaks. Consider this an alternate history, perhaps. Or maybe a requiem for what might have been.]
Premier League90min.com

Norwich confirm loan signing of Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour

Norwich have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan for the duration of the 2021/22 season, with the 20-year-old keen to starting playing regularly in the Premier League. Gilmour became a permanent member of the Chelsea first-team squad midway through the 2019/20 season, but injury prematurely ended...
Premier League90min.com

The Tottenham players who could benefit from Nuno Espirito Santo's appointment

It's been 72 days, and though it felt a little more like 72 years, Tottenham have finally appointed a manager. The arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo hasn't been met with universal acclaim, but someone is now in the dugout, and that's much better than hearing those people you find extremely dull make the same 'I've rejected the Tottenham job' joke day after day for two months. No, you didn't. You were not offered the Tottenham job. Stop being silly.
Premier League90min.com

Toby Alderweireld asks to leave Tottenham this summer

Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld is seeking a move away from Tottenham this summer and is hopeful of a move away once Euro 2020 is complete. Alderweireld is in action on Friday night in the quarter-finals against Italy, where he will likely line up alongside former Spurs teammate Jan Vertonghen. And...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham: Nuno Espirito Santo's in-tray as new boss must sort out Harry Kane's future

After what has felt like football's most farcical search for a new manager, Tottenham have finally found the man to succeed Jose Mourinho. Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Julien Lopetegui had all been linked with the vacancy in the space of a whirlwind 72 days. Finally, Spurs landed on Nuno Espirito Santo.
Premier LeagueCitrus County Chronicle

Scotland standout Gilmour joins Norwich on loan from Chelsea

NORWICH, England (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, the breakout star for Scotland at the European Championship, signed a season-long loan to play for Norwich, his new club said Friday. The 20-year-old Gilmour, named man of the match on his competitive debut for Scotland in a 0-0 draw with England,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Raheem Sterling's Manchester City future 'in doubt' with the forward 'angry over being offered as a makeweight' for the club in their ambitions to land Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Raheem Sterling's future at Manchester City is reportedly 'in doubt' over the club's plans to use him as a 'makeweight' for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Premier League champions are interested in the England captain after he expressed his desire to leave Tottenham last month. Sterling who has two years...