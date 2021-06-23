Tottenham could use Oliver Skipp to land Max Aarons

It's been 72 days, and though it felt a little more like 72 years, Tottenham have finally appointed a manager. The arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo hasn't been met with universal acclaim, but someone is now in the dugout, and that's much better than hearing those people you find extremely dull make the same 'I've rejected the Tottenham job' joke day after day for two months. No, you didn't. You were not offered the Tottenham job. Stop being silly.