Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

John R. Miller’s Thematic Approach To Vulnerability

By Debra Kate Schafer
theaquarian.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll roads lead to home? That’s not quite the case for Americana musician John R. Miller who has spent a lifetime searching for even just the feeling of home. The sweet, folksy, homegrown stylings of American roots music has been the soundtrack to the lives of many. Artists like John Prine and Jason Isbell are shaping people everyday without even knowing it. John R. Miller is joining that group of artists who inspire, interpret, and engage through the art of storytelling. Miller’s sound comes from the heart and is heard deep in the soul of music lovers everywhere. It doesn’t even matter that his homegrown sound pulls influence from a variety of pseudo-homes – the magic and elegance is still there. Through our Q&A with John R. Miller, we quickly discovered that said magic and elegance is found not just in his music, but his everyday demeanor.

www.theaquarian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
John R.
Person
John Prine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americana#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNashville Scene

Mary Gauthier Tells Her Story Through Her Music in Saved by a Song

In the first chapter of her new memoir Saved by a Song, Mary Gauthier recounts one of the more harrowing moments from her early adulthood. At 28, as a young chef who had just opened her second restaurant, Gauthier was arrested for drunk driving. She spent a night in a jail cell, where she experienced a minute flash of clarity. “I had a problem,” Gauthier writes. “A serious problem.”
Musickosu.org

Sleater-Kinney: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. You don't have to wait long for...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Liz Phair – Soberish

Liz Phair, a successful singer-songwriter, recently released her new album Soberish. She has been recording and touring with her music for over 25 years and is a Grammy-nominated artist. Her latest album gives her the space to showcase her talent. Soberish is a 13-track album that tells her personal stories through distinct production and emotional lyrics.
Musicloudersound.com

The 10 best BB King songs, by Joe Bonamassa

On May 14, 2015, Joe Bonamassa came off stage at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre to find his mobile phone overloaded with voicemails and texts (“And I thought, y’know, what’s happened?”). One look at the news feeds confirmed his worst fears: the great BB King had died in his sleep in Las...
Musicwfpk.org

Jeff Tweedy shares Roky Erickson cover for upcoming tribute album

As we told you in April, a lot of artists are coming together to pay tribute to the late Roky Erickson. May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson comes out July 17th and features the likes of Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr, Margo Price, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Mark Lanegan, and more, covering some of Erickson’s highly-influential songs.
MusicNew Haven Register

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Drops With Lyric Video

A historic heatwave is pulverizing much of America right now, making it the perfect time for the previously unreleased Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker’s song “105 Degrees” to be shared with the public. The song appears on Angel Dream, a reimagined version of the 1996 She’s the One soundtrack that arrives in stores Friday. Check out a lyric video right here.
Musicthereader.com

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Steve Earle is an iconic singer-songwriter whose influence exists on the same level as outlaw-country legends Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark. Throughout his alchemical career, he has released 20 albums and received three Grammy awards and 16 nominations. He will be backed by The Dukes, an airtight band, promoting a new album, JT, named in honor of Earle’s late son. This highly anticipated show will likely sell out, so buy tickets in advance online. Doors open at 7 p.m.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are Simpatico with American Heatwave on Previously Unreleased “105 Degrees”

It’s 105 degrees. I’m going out of mind sings Tom Petty on the Heartbreakers’ “105 Degrees.” The previously unreleased track is a timely song as the nation undergoes an historic heatwave with the mercury over 100 degrees in some parts of the country, and one of the tracks off Angel Dream, a collection of reimagined versions from the 1996 She’s the One movie soundtrack, which also features several tracks recorded during Petty’s Wildflowers sessions.
MusicPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Top 10 Waylon Jennings Songs

Country music legend Waylon Jennings died in 2002, but he left an indelible mark on the genre. Along with scoring several chart-topping hits as a solo artist, Jennings also found success as part of the supergroup the Highwaymen, a quartet that also included Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1956, Elvis Presley recorded “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” at the RCA Records’ New York studios. When the two songs were released as a double-sided single later that year, they hit #1 and stayed there for 11 weeks. That session also marked the first time that Elvis used the gospel trio the Jordanaires as his backup group.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Visualizer For Joy Oladokun And Maren Morris’ ‘Bigger Man’ Out Now

A visualizer for “Bigger Man,” Joy Oladokun’s new collaboration with Maren Morris, has made its debut today (2). The track is from Oladokun’s major label debut in defense of my own happiness, which came out to widespread acclaim last month. It will also be on the deluxe edition, in defense of my own happiness (complete), which follows next Friday (July 9) via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

From Ireland to Texas, singer songwriter Pat Byrne finds a ‘Light’ in the dark

Pat Byrne can’t recommend a hangover as part of a creative process, but he says one in particular yielded two songs and the chorus for a third. Sometimes writers need to be shaken out of a comfort zone to find something that works. That explains at least in part how a guy from Borris — a little town 10 minutes east of Kilkenny in County Carlow, Ireland — found himself in Austin playing places like the Saxon Pub where, he says, “there’s a room of people staring at you, quietly listening to these songs you wrote.”