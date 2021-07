1) Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports took a look at all 32 NFL rosters and ranked them by talent heading into 2021, which had a few interesting takes. The top two were no surprise, with Tom Brady and the Bucccaneers coming in at #1, while the Chiefs came in at #2. What was surprising is he actually has Cleveland ranked at #3, with a defense that he believes could be one of the best in the league, along with an offense he feels is just as talented.