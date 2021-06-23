Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Report: Azpilicueta to Start For Spain Against Slovakia

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 10 days ago

Cesar Azpilicueta is in line for his first start at Euro 2020 when Spain face Slovakia on Wednesday, with the Spaniards desperetaly looking for big game players to see help get the win needed to see them qualify.

Azpilicueta has been in fine form for Chelsea this season but the Champions League winner is yet to make an appearance for his nation at the European Championships.

According to the Daily Mail, Spain manager Luis Enrique is desperately looking for players with a winning mentality before it is too late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7EQv_0acxQ3Mg00
The Chelsea captain lifted the Champions League trophy at the end of last season Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

Luckily for Enrique, Azpilicueta is a serial winner and coming off the back of captaining his side to a Champions League win.

The defender drew parallels between Spain's slow start in the tournament and Chelsea's season.

Azpilicueta is among three changes being considered as Sergio Busquets will return to midfield at the expense of Manchester City's Rodri.

The Chelsea captain is being brought in to add experience to the young Spain side and the Spaniard has been talking to the press ahead of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UhKk_0acxQ3Mg00
Azpilicueta was on media duty this week

What did Cesar Azpilicueta say?

"No team wins the Euros before it starts. The important thing is how it ends and I know this from the Champions League this season.

"This group has the quality and confidence to face the challenges. We come from a couple of games where the result has not been so good and now we have to take it as a new challenge.

"The choice is not to give up, as it was in our case with Chelsea. That makes you learn that you have to fight to the end. This is very long and you all have to move in the same direction."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Community Policy
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
142
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Sergio Busquets
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Spaniards#The Champions League#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerThe Independent

Cesar Azpilicueta urges Spain to follow example set by World Cup-winning side

Cesar Azpilicueta has urged Spain to follow the example of their predecessors at the 2010 World Cup finals to get their Euro 2020 campaign back on track. Luis Enrique’s men head into their final Group E game against Slovakia in Seville on Wednesday sitting in third place after draws with Sweden and Poland and knowing there is little margin for error if they are to make it to the knockout stage.
SoccerYardbarker

Cesar Azpilicueta defends ‘mature’ Alvaro Morata over Spain criticism

Spain star Cesar Azpilicueta has defended Alvaro Morata over the criticism he has received during Euro 2020. Morata revealed last week that he has received threats over his children and wife on the back of his performances at this summer’s competition. The Juventus striker scored in Spain‘s second game, but...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Azpilicueta on Chelsea's Champions League Success

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has opened up on the Blues' Champions League success, speaking to Spanish media. Chelsea defied the odds to lift the Champions League under Tuchel, beating Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester City on the way to lifting the trophy. Speaking to Marca, Azpilicueta - who...
UEFA90min.com

Belgium predicted lineup vs Italy - Euro 2020

Having dispatched of Portugal in the last 16, Belgium's Euro 2020 job doesn't get any easier as they will battle with Italy for a spot in the semi-finals. Roberto Martinez has spent the past week sweating over the fitness of both Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, neither of whom have returned to training after picking up injuries against Portugal.
SoccerPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Thomas Tuchel Set For Call With Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe is set to call his former boss Thomas Tuchel to congratulate him on Chelsea's Champions League success. Tuchel left PSG in December and took over from Frank Lampard at Chelsea only back in January, and managed to guide the Blues to European glory on May 29 in Porto against Manchester City.
Soccertonyspicks.com

Slovakia vs Spain 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Spain were stuck at another draw in their match against Poland and the scenarios that leave them outside the knockout phase are more than real. However, they can all go away if Spain simply beat the weakest team in the group, Slovakia. Slovakia are actually sitting at the 2nd spot of the group after beating Poland but losing to Sweden.
SoccerThe Guardian

Misfiring Spain scramble for answers before must-win Slovakia game

“I don’t know what to say, honestly,” Álvaro Morata said, saying quite a lot. He had scored the opening goal he and they had so badly needed, running to the touchline and embracing the manager who had defended him, but ultimately it wasn’t enough. “I don’t care about the goal and wouldn’t if it was two; we drew and that’s all that matters, so I’m not happy,” the striker insisted at the end of Spain’s second draw, this time against Poland. You could see the sadness, hear it too. You could feel it.
SoccerYardbarker

Adama Traore sends fitness message to Luis Enrique ahead of Spain vs Slovakia

Spain winger Adama Traore has deemed himself fit to play in Spain’s final group stage game at Euro 2020. La Roja go up against Slovakia on Wednesday knowing they need to draw and hope Poland don’t win to progress, while a win will secure safe passage and possibly even a top spot, depending on how results go elsewhere.
UEFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to watch Slovakia-Spain online; best websites and apps

12 locations. 12 different countries. Its 60th edition. The Eurocup celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2021 And it does so with a soccer competition in which the best of the European continent and its national teams come together. And he does it in a very sporty summer, because we are weeks away from the start of the biggest event of the year: The 2020/2021 Tokyo Olympics.
UEFAtheScore

Alba backs Spain to deliver in pressure game against Slovakia

Seville, Spain, June 19, 2021 (AFP) - Jordi Alba admitted Spain's players were "gutted" after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Poland but is backing them to deliver against Slovakia on Wednesday and reach the last 16 of Euro 2020. Robert Lewandowski's header cancelled out Alvaro Morata's opener in Seville before Gerard...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

César Azpilicueta urges sluggish Spain to take inspiration from Chelsea

On edge and written off, Spain can take inspiration from Chelsea according to the man who lifted the club’s second European Cup last month. After two draws in their opening two games at Euro 2020, leaving them third in Group E, Spain must defeat Slovakia to get through. Pessimism has taken hold among fans, who whistled the team after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Poland in Sevilla. But César Azpilicueta says his experiences this season have shown there remains a way back for the national team.
SoccerNBC Sports

3 things we learned from Slovakia v. Spain

Spain hammered Slovakia 5-0 in Seville to advance to the last 16 of EURO 2020 as Group E runners up. Alvaro Morata had an early penalty kick saved by Martin Dubravka but he turned from hero to villain as he somehow slapped a high ball into his own goal to hand (literally) the lead to Spain.