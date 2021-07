When it comes to revenue, mobile gaming beats console and PC hands down. The industry is worth more than $150 billion, and more than half of that comes directly from mobile sales. This statistic should come as no surprise, given the ubiquity of mobile devices (estimates suggest that almost 80% of the global population own a smartphone) and the growing number of micro-transactions and in-app purchases in mobile games. Here we will look at the top ten highest-grossing mobile games ever made, many of which still regularly appears near the top of the monthly global revenue charts.