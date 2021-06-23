Cancel
Intelex Scores In Top 17% Of Software Companies Assessed By EcoVadis For Corporate Social Responsibility And Sustainability

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelex’s receives EcoVadis Silver Sustainability Rating for its commitment to global sustainability, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced it was recognized by EcoVadis with a Silver Medal Rating for its commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices. The annual sustainability rating places Intelex in the top 17 percent of its global peers in the software industry, and is based on EcoVadis’ independent methodological framework that assesses over 75,000 companies’ policies and actions on environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

martechseries.com
