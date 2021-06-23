Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Germany’s Merkel criticises Hungary’s anti-LGBT bill

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday criticised Hungary’s planned new law to ban the dissemination of materials in schools on homosexuality and gender change. “I think this law is wrong and also not compatible with my ideas,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding the...

943jackfm.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Related
Protestsriverbender.com

Activists protest EU migration policies at Croatian border

MALJEVAC, Croatia (AP) — Dozens of human rights advocates briefly blocked Croatia’s border with Bosnia on Saturday to protest the European Union’s migration policies. The protesters demanded that EU’s border agency, Frontex, be dismantled and countries end their pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Waving banners reading “Stop deportation,” or “No human is illegal,” they parked cars at the border and shouted slogans against EU policies.
Society95.5 FM WIFC

Italy’s Draghi puts Vatican on guard over anti-homophobia bill

ROME (Reuters) -Prime Minister Mario Draghi put the Vatican on guard on Wednesday not to interfere with a parliamentary debate over a draft law designed to combat homophobia, saying Italy was a secular state. The Vatican earlier this month protested to Italy over the contested bill, saying that in its...
SocietyPosted by
CNN

Czech President calls transgender people 'disgusting'

Prague, Czech Republic (CNN) — Czech President Milos Zeman called transgender people "disgusting" in an interview on CNN affiliate CNN Prima News on Sunday, during a discussion of a controversial new law in Hungary. The Hungarian law bans all educational materials and programs for children that are considered to promote...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Hungary’s controversial LGBT+ laws are against EU values, says Germany

A law passed by the Hungarian parliament which bans the “display and promotion of homosexuality” to people under the age of 18 “clearly violates EU values”, Germany’s Europe minister has said.Michael Roth said the 27-member bloc was “not primarily a single market or a currency union” but a “community of values”.“There should be absolutely no doubt that minorities, sexual minorities too, must be treated respectfully,” he said. The bill pushed through parliament last week by Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, has attracted condemnation from across the EU as well as the US.Critics have warned the law will stigmatise LGBT+...
UEFAtrust.org

It 'is a shame' - EU to take steps against Hungary over anti-LGBT bill

Hungary has approved a bill that bans the dissemination of material in schools deemed to promote homosexuality or gender change. June 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission will take action against Hungary over planned new restrictions on LGBT rights, the head of the bloc's executive announced on Wednesday, saying they violated fundamental EU values.
CoronavirusUS News and World Report

UK PM Johnson Will Host Germany's Merkel on July 2

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting on July 2, his Downing Street office said on Friday. "This will be a chance to discuss a range of issues, including deepening the UK-Germany relationship and the global response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesperson said.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

‘Grotesque’: EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTQ law

June 22 (Reuters) - Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, France and Ireland were among European Union countries condemning their peer Hungary on Tuesday for a new anti-LGBTQ law as the bloc zeroed in again on democratic failings in Budapest and its nationalist ally Warsaw. The new law banning the "display and...
World95.5 FM WIFC

U.N. rights expert decries Hungary’s new anti-LGBT law

GENEVA (Reuters) – A Hungarian law banning the use of material in schools seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change will perpetuate stigma and discrimination, a U.N. human rights expert said on Friday. Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender...
Politicswcn247.com

Hungary's foreign minister defends law limiting LGBT rights

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister claims that a disinformation campaign is being used to rally international criticism of a recent law passed in Hungary that is widely seen as targeting LGBT people. Minister Peter Szijjarto said the widespread condemnation of the legislation was the result of a “global fake news campaign.” The law is ostensibly designed to crack down on pedophilia, but critics argue the law makes a dangerous comparison between homosexuality and the abuse of minors. The law prohibits sharing any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment to children under 18 in school sex education programs, films and advertisements. The foreign minister said the measures are meant only to protect children, and denied that they discriminate against any social group.
UEFABBC

Dutch PM Rutte: No place in EU for Hungary with anti-LGBT law

Hungary "has no business being in the European Union any more", according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in a fresh rebuke to Prime Minister Viktor Orban over new anti-LGBT legislation. Arriving for an EU leaders' summit, Mr Orban insisted his country's law had nothing to do with gay rights.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Viktor Orban attacks Dutch for ‘colonial’ criticism of Hungary’s anti-LGBT+ law

Hungarian prime minister, Victor Orban, has accused political leaders in the Netherlands of a ‘moral supremacy’ rooted in a colonial past after they denounced Hungary’s new law banning content in schools seen to promote homosexuality.The law, which comes into force next week, also stipulates banning gay people from featuring in school educational materials or TV shows for under-18s. Orban argued that the law is not aimed at homosexuals but is about protecting children, whose parents should play the main role in educating them about sexuality.Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte told Orban to respect LGBT rights or leave the bloc.“This...
SocietyThe Guardian

Hungary’s classrooms have become the new battleground for the war on ‘LGBT ideology’

Last week, the Hungarian parliament banned any portrayal of homosexuality or transgenderism to minors, in educational material or on television. Appending this to a law protecting children from child abuse, the country’s president, Viktor Orbán, drew an explicit connection between homosexuality and paedophilia. In so doing, he resorted to a canard that much of the world has long dispensed with, but that is enjoying a troubling new emergence in the global battles against “gender ideology”: the danger posed by homosexuals and trans people to children.
Coronavirusktwb.com

Germany’s Merkel sees “gigantic” spending in coming years

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will in the next few years have to spend “gigantic” amounts to help it address environmental and technological challenges once the coronavirus pandemic has receded, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday. Addressing a BDI industry association conference, Merkel said that some sectors may still need further...
PoliticsVoice of America

EU Chief Vows Action Against Hungary's Anti-LGBT Measure

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday slammed an anti-LGBT measure passed by Hungary's Parliament as "a shame" that goes against the fundamental values of the European Union. The bill, approved last week by Hungary's right-wing ruling coalition in Parliament, would ban any educational programs, advertisements, books, movies...
Societytribuneledgernews.com

EU threatens legal action against Hungary over anti-LGBT legislation

Brussels — The European Commission threatens legal action against Hungary for legislation that restricts young people's access to information about lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your...
PoliticsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US, Germany confront rising antisemitism, Holocaust denial

BERLIN — (AP) — The United States and Germany launched a new initiative Thursday to stem an alarming rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial around the world. The two governments announced the start of a U.S.-Germany Holocaust Dialogue that seeks to reverse the trend that gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic amid a surge in political populism across Europe and the U.S. The dialogue creates a way to develop educational and messaging tools to teach youth and others about the crimes of Nazis and their collaborators.
Politicsraventribune.com

CDU: Green European politician Rasmus Anderson criticizes Union European plans

Spiegel: Mr. Anderson, The CDU Wants a “more” formula for the world’s crises EuropeResist. Don’t you enthusiastically promote a black-and-green alliance?. Anderson: No. The formula is good, but there are no concrete steps behind it. Dedication Europe Is the empty promise. Spiegel: The CDU openly welcomes the corona funding of...
ElectionsPosted by
AFP

German conservatives to unveil post-Merkel plan

German conservatives will unveil Monday a plan to win voters in a future without Angela Merkel, as chancellor candidate Armin Laschet looks to extend his lead ahead of September's election. Laschet, the head of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and Markus Soeder, the leader of the smaller Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), are to present the alliance's manifesto together after months of damaging in-fighting. A public spat between the two over who would be chancellor candidate has been one of several setbacks for the bloc in the run-up to voting on September 26 -- the first election in 16 years not to feature Merkel. But the conservative alliance has gained momentum in recent weeks, bringing home a thumping win in a key regional election and now polling on around 28 percent, ahead of the Greens in second place with about 21 percent.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Luxembourg Says Hungary's New Anti-LGBT Law Unacceptable

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said a new Hungarian anti-LGBT law was unacceptable as he arrived for talks with his fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The 27 national leaders are due to discuss the contentious new Hungarian law on Thursday evening. While some...