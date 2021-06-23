Germany’s Merkel criticises Hungary’s anti-LGBT bill

German conservatives will unveil Monday a plan to win voters in a future without Angela Merkel, as chancellor candidate Armin Laschet looks to extend his lead ahead of September's election. Laschet, the head of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and Markus Soeder, the leader of the smaller Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), are to present the alliance's manifesto together after months of damaging in-fighting. A public spat between the two over who would be chancellor candidate has been one of several setbacks for the bloc in the run-up to voting on September 26 -- the first election in 16 years not to feature Merkel. But the conservative alliance has gained momentum in recent weeks, bringing home a thumping win in a key regional election and now polling on around 28 percent, ahead of the Greens in second place with about 21 percent.