Nancy Neumann Grey Joins IRIS.TV as Vice President of Business Development, Data Partnerships

Cover picture for the articleIRIS.TV, the leading video data platform, has announced the appointment of Nancy Neumann Grey as vice president of business development, data partnerships. With more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing, Grey will leverage her deep knowledge of data and emerging technologies to all commercial aspects of IRIS.TV’s work with data partners globally, implementing go-to-market plans to ensure successful partnerships.

