Nancy Neumann Grey Joins IRIS.TV as Vice President of Business Development, Data Partnerships

As a Senior Digital Marketing Manager, you will be the leader on all digital marketing executions for the Agency and our clients. You will need to be able to create the end-to-end blueprints for each online digital campaign, connecting marketing strategies to the client’s goals. This includes identifying all the necessary assets and deliverables for campaigns including but not limited to: display ads, search headlines, content assets (infographics, white papers, datasheets, case studies), landing pages, blogs, website development, SEO Strategies etc.