Clubhouse Media Signs Exclusive Management and Agency Agreement for “TheTinderBlog” to Kick Off Aggregator Account Roll-Up Strategy
Clubhouse Media Group, Inc, an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that it has completed the first step in its roll-up strategy in the social media aggregator account space with the signing of an exclusive management and agency agreement to manage, invest in, and help grow “TheTinderBlog”, a large and highly successful Instagram meme account.martechseries.com