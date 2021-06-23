Clubhouse Media Signs Exclusive Management and Agency Agreement for “TheTinderBlog” to Kick Off Aggregator Account Roll-Up Strategy

New Patent-Pending Model Demonstrates that Leading Brands are Leaving Billions in Revenue on the Table. Gongos, Inc. a consultative agency focused on operationalizing customer centricity, today launches its Value Exchange (Vex) Reports and Advisory Services, the result of new data and analyses conducted across 154 global brands. As basis for the offering, the company makes official its Value Exchange Model, a patent-pending system of predictive, prescriptive, and diagnostic models that enables corporations to convert aspirations of customer centricity into top-line profitability and growth.