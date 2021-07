With 9.1 out, it’s time to take a look at the tier list for raiding in the patch. Patch 9.0 and its meta might have been one of the longest we’ve ever had in WoW. 9.1 is not actually likely to change a lot of the “ok” specs, as the focus is mostly on the over and underperforming. The most notable is that some top-performing specs are taking a hit, while a few of the worst are getting a bump. The biggest hits are to Affliction Lock and Fire Mage, while the buffs are only likely to bring the worst spec into the middle tier.