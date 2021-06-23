Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lenovo announces several new PC accessories including a wireless charger for laptops

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo today announced several new Lenovo Go accessories to improve the overall workspace experience. The highlight of the new lineup is the new Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit which can wirelessly charge typical 13-inch and 14-inch laptops. You can more details about the new accessories below. Power:. Adding to...

mspoweruser.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Headsets#Charger#Laptop Power Bank#Power By Contact#Usb C#Dpi#The Ergonomic Mouse#Microsoft Teams#Anc#Usb Type C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
Related
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Best Laptop Power Banks and Portable Laptop Chargers for 2021

The world is slowly starting to re-open and you will need a portable laptop power bank. You’re probably going to be spending a lot of time away from plug sockets — taking in the world outside that you’ve missed so much, which leaves you a victim to a nightmare scenario.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Free Think Magsafe wireless power bank charger

If you are searching for a powerful wireless power bank charger which is also Magsafe compatible you may be interested in a new piece of kit launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month by the engineers at Free Think. Offering a 10,000mAh battery the power bank charger is equipped with both wireless charging and connections for USB-C supporting Power Delivery 3.0 and USB-A supporting Quick Charge 3.0.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Lenovo Go Accessories launched to help people with remote working

Lenovo has today expanded its portfolio of Lenovo Go accessories which are aimed to address common productivity pain-points such as multitasking on several devices, low battery anxiety, or frustrating audio quality on conference calls. With these newly launched devices, the China-based company is aiming to empower users working in a...
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

All the best Prime Day deals on the best Dell laptop accessories

Laptops are fantastic devices, as they allow us to conveniently take the power of a desktop setup with us on the go thanks to their low weight and compact size. Laptops are awesome all on their own, but with some quality accessories, you can make your experience using them even better. One of the best laptop and laptop accessory manufacturers in the industry is Dell, and this Prime Day, they've got a sweet handful of goodies on sale for great prices.
ElectronicsHot Hardware

Amazon Prime Day Deals Galore: PC Gaming Hardware, Storage, Laptops, Wireless Earbuds And More

There might not actually be a Christmas in July, but this year there is a Prime Day in June, and with it comes a host of discounts on practically every kind of item imaginable. Wondering where to start in your hunt with a bargain? Well, you have come to the right place. We've rounded up some noteworthy discounts across a few different categories, including PC gaming, laptops, audio gear, and more.
Electronicsmactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: HyperGear ChargePad Pro Wireless Fast Charger

The HyperGear ChargePad Pro Wireless Fast Charger utilizes Qi-Inductive Charging Technology that eliminates the need to constantly plug and unplug charging cables each time you want a power boost. Description. Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables with this HyperGear ChargePad Pro Wireless Fast Charger. The ChargePad Pro...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Let your Galaxy stand tall on this discounted Samsung 15W wireless charger

With the advent of wireless charging technology, we have become lucky enough to be free from the shackles of wires and cables. Charging wirelessly is really convenient, especially if you're a forgetful sort of person or stay really busy. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand is one of the best wireless chargers that you can buy for your phone.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

ROCCAT’s Syn Pro Air – the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand’s New Wireless 3D Audio PC Gaming Headset – Available Now

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2021-- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced its all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com. The new addition to the award-winning PC accessory brand’s headset range offers a bold new lightweight design, delivering premium comfort for PC gamers, along with integrating Turtle Beach’s highly-acclaimed audio expertise and technologies. The result is a sleek headset that showcases ROCCAT’s signature style, with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology delivering a solid connection and superior 24-hour battery life, and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting shining through its Bionic Shell. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach’s exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing ® for a competitive advantage, powerful Nanoclear™ 50mm drivers, the TruSpeak™ high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you’re always heard clearly, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. The Syn Pro Air also ushers in the arrival of NEON, the brand’s all-new device and ecosystem software suite providing PC gamers a variety of control and customization options. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is available for a MSRP of $149.99.
Computerswindowscentral.com

These 6 Prime Day deals on 13-inch laptops make it an ideal time to buy a new PC

It's the second (and the last) Prime Day of the week, so there's not much time left to find yourself a great deal on all kinds of devices. One such category of devices is 13-inch laptops, which we know are in high demand making this a great time to buy one, but it can be hard to choose. So, here's our roundup of best 13-inch Windows laptops that you shouldn't pass up on Amazon Prime Day.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lenovo Go: Notebook upgrade kit for wireless charging

Lenovo wants to charge notebooks without a direct cable connection. The wireless charging kit can be retrofitted to many mobile devices in the future and takes over the charging process with the help of two parts: The base consists of numerous metal “tiles” through which electricity flows. The receiver is attached to the underside of the notebook with adhesive tape, connected to USB type C and closes the circuit via the tiles using two metal contacts in order to initiate the charging process of the battery.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

This $35 wireless charger deal is a must-buy for Pixel 5 owners

The Google Pixel 5 is a wonderful phone with amazing cameras, but it continued an irksome trend from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4: it's very picky about wireless chargers. The Pixel 3 basically only fast-charged on the Pixel Stand. The Pixel 4 was slightly better but it was still hard to find a reliable wireless charger for. The Pixel 5 supports 15W wireless charging using the Extended Power Profile (EPP) standard within the Qi charging spec, but because Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus all use proprietary wireless charging profiles, EPP actually isn't that widely used.
Computersreviewed.com

Lenovo's ThinkPad E14 productivity laptop lags under a heavy workload

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2's (available at Lenovo) sleek, unassuming design maintains the classic ThinkPad look—trackball included—and it’s light enough to stuff in a bag to carry around. It also has an excellent keyboard and comes with a few security features that, together with Windows’s Hello, can help you lock down your computer. That said, its shortcomings make it difficult to recommend when there are so many better options for the same price.
Cell PhonesDesign World Network

Lenovo launches new mobile workstations

Lenovo’s recent Future of Work and Digital Transformation study found that 70% of global employees surveyed reported higher job satisfaction and that 56% felt more productive at home. To deliver a smarter way forward as many companies explore a hybrid working environment that balances the continuation of remote working with a return to the office post-pandemic, Lenovo today introduces the next generation of its ThinkPad P1, ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17 mobile workstations. Each boasts the latest 11th generation Intel Core and Xeon mobile CPUs, the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture up to the NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU, and added support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs. These new mobile workstations deliver the performance and power professional users need to maximize productivity.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Lenovo's new Smart Clock 2 can wirelessly charge your phone

If you use the included wireless charging dock, that is. Lenovo has unveiled a Smart Clock 2 that can wirelessly charge your phone. The bundled dock also gives you a gentle nightlight. Lenovo will ship the Google Assistant display in September for $89.99. How does Lenovo improve on the Smart...