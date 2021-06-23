Lenovo announces several new PC accessories including a wireless charger for laptops

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2021-- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced its all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com. The new addition to the award-winning PC accessory brand’s headset range offers a bold new lightweight design, delivering premium comfort for PC gamers, along with integrating Turtle Beach’s highly-acclaimed audio expertise and technologies. The result is a sleek headset that showcases ROCCAT’s signature style, with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology delivering a solid connection and superior 24-hour battery life, and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting shining through its Bionic Shell. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach’s exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing ® for a competitive advantage, powerful Nanoclear™ 50mm drivers, the TruSpeak™ high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you’re always heard clearly, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. The Syn Pro Air also ushers in the arrival of NEON, the brand’s all-new device and ecosystem software suite providing PC gamers a variety of control and customization options. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is available for a MSRP of $149.99.