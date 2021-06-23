Tiger Analytics Partners With Databricks To Drive Business Value With Unified Analytics
Tiger Analytics will leverage the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to help businesses transform into an insights-driven enterprise. Tiger Analytics, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) & advanced analytics consulting services, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the leader in unified analytics and founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence. This partnership will help customers to unleash the power of their data and deliver superior customer experience, reduce time to market and drive innovation by allowing Databricks customers to have complete access to Tiger Analytics’ suite of Advanced Analytical solutions in the areas of trade promotion, omnichannel ROI, market mix optimization, product innovation, etc.martechseries.com