Box Announces Appointment of Diego Dugatkin as Chief Product Officer

Box, Inc., the leading Content Cloud, announced the appointment of Diego Dugatkin as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer. Most recently, Dugatkin was Vice President of Product Management for Adobe Document Cloud, leading strategy and execution for the Adobe Acrobat family of products across mobile, desktop and web, as well as Adobe Sign, with a focus on both enterprise and SMB segments. Dugatkin was also responsible for product management of the vast ecosystem of partnerships and integrations of Adobe’s Document Cloud with major products and brands, such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, and many others.