SANDSIV Wins Frost & Sullivan’s Award For Leadership In The European VoC Industry For Sandsiv+, Its Deep Learning-Infused Customer Experience Management Platform

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts advanced analytics, visualization capabilities, and comprehensive range of functionalities were found to be superior in comparison to 12 other CXM vendors. Based on its recent analysis of the European voice of the customer (VoC) solution market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SANDSIV with the 2021 European Product Leadership Award for its AI-powered sandsiv+ customer experience management (CXM) solution. An end-to-end and fully integrated platform, sandsiv+ allows businesses to capture and analyze a customer’s needs, manage and visualize internal and external client data, and respond to insights in real time. It employs deep machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to capture the direct, indirect, and inferred VoC and analyze customer journeys across multiple channels.

