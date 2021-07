RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Ledger8760, a SaaS startup that tracks and reports comprehensive Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions data using its proprietary energy and carbon mapping technology, has signed groundbreaking new contracts with the City of Reno, Washoe County and the State of Nevada. The partnership will allow these jurisdictions to become the first in the world to share their hourly, daily and monthly emissions data while tracking it against both internal and Paris Agreement on Climate Change emissions reduction targets.