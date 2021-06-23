Cancel
Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 11 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) – They were kids when they made it, now 50 years later stars of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” say they’ve stayed in touch and the movie is still positively impacting their lives. The film tells the story of impoverished Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket...

943jackfm.com
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 4K Ultra HD Review

Wilder brought a kindness and gentleness to the main character while infusing Wonka with a whimsical, childlike innocence. It is rather amazing that British author Roald Dahl (James and the Giant Peach) wrote children's novels for a living because his works were usually dark and often rather morbid. Adults were generally the villains in his stories and the undertones in his writing lent themselves to a lack of sentimentality. In 1964 Dahl wrote a children's novel about a young boy who wins the opportunity to enter the magical world of a candy factory. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was one of his most popular works and has been made into a feature film twice, with a rumored third one on the way. The first version starring Gene Wilder (Young Frankenstein) was released in 1971 so to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary, Warner Bros. is releasing the movie on 4K UHD for the first time.
MoviesPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Iconic film 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' turns 50 next week

CHICAGO - Next week marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic family films of all time: "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." To celebrate the film’s anniversary and the upcoming 4K release, FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the original cast about their memories and the recent announcement that actor Timothee Chalamet would be playing Wonka in a new prequel film.
Movies/Film

'Last Film Show' Review: An Indian Boy Discovers the Magic of Movies in a Timeless Ode to Cinema [Tribeca]

In Last Film Show, nine-year-old Samay (guileless newcomer Bhavin Rabari) stares wide-eyed at the screen in his dingy local theater, a whirlwind of magnificent images and Bollywood stars flashing before his eyes — Hrithik Roshan rides in on a horse, his clothes billowing behind him; Shah Rukh Khan stares down a gang of miscreants; Deepika Padukone kneels over an ornamental dish. It’s as if a light turns on inside his head as Samay stares at the screen, and he raises his hand as if to catch the light emitting from the projector. But then the illusion ends; two pairs of grubby hands grab him and throw him out of the theater for trying to catch a free show.
EntertainmentNPR

'Willy Wonka' Composer Leslie Bricusse Is Still Busy At Age 90

GENE WILDER: (Singing) Come with me and you'll be in a world of pure imagination. Take a... CHANG: The movie, of course, was "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory." Tim Greiving has this story about the imagination behind the music. TIM GREIVING, BYLINE: No one really noticed "Pure Imagination" in...
Movies/Film

'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' 50th Anniversary Reunion: Get a Golden Ticket for a Trip Down Memory Lane

Fifty years ago, Gene Wilder did a somersault down a red carpet while sporting a top hat and purple velvet suit before opening the gates to invite viewers into the wonderful, whimsical world of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Director Mel Stuart delivered a fantastic fantasy film with artistic set design, colorful costumes, and cooky characters that still entertain audiences to this day. To celebrate the film’s 50-year release, the lucky golden ticket winners themselves got together to reminisce working on the magical movie.
MoviesOneida Dispatch

'Willy Wonka' stars look back on film's 50th anniversary

The stars of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” talk about first time seeing the "magical" set for the "Chocolate Room" and "naughty little Oompa-Loompas." (July 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f7ed03ff36c548b4b139bbaf96e00e44.
LotteryPosted by
94.5 KATS

Willy Wonka & The Wheel Of Goodness!

To help celebrate Gene Wilder's epic classic, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory's 50th Anniversary, we have a new wedge on the Wheel of Goodness, courtesy of our friends at Warner Bros., a wedge filled with pure imagination! A digital download of the movie that inspired many kids & adults alike of winning the candy lottery! Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in beautiful HD can be yours!
Moviesloc.gov

For Your Sweet Tooth! "Willy Wonka" Turns 50!

Has it really been half a century? Yes, 50 years ago TODAY–June 30, 1971–actor Gene Wilder put on his top hat and we all made our first trip to the world’s most beloved candy factory. In 2014, this version of “Willy” was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. In the original essay below, writer Brian Scott Mednick looks back at the iconic film.
Movies48hills.org

Screen Grabs: Recalling that very oddball cinematic year, 1971

The 4th of July was also on a Sunday 50 years ago, and Hollywood greeted the holiday weekend with two big family films, enduring favorite Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and entirely-forgotten Disney comedy The Million Dollar Duck. But other new arrivals suggested Hollywood’s confusion over just what audiences wanted at a point when strict old censorship rules had only recently collapsed (the G-to-X MPAA ratings system was just a couple years old), and the major studios were in a panic. Was Easy Rider the new model for commercial success? Or Airport? Hewing to something like the conservative latter model were a flop combat movie, Murphy’s War, and tea-cosy horror What’s the Matter With Helen?, a last gasp of the “scary old broads” trend that had commenced with Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?