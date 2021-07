SpaceNews caught up with this monster of space business. Here is what he shared about his success during this pandemic. Talking to SpaceNews, Max Polyakov, the international entrepreneur best known for his Silicon Valley-based investment vehicle Noosphere Venture Partners, said that the pandemic did not slow his company’s pace. It instead created various partnership and acquisition opportunities with space companies. It is because the company aims at long-term goals. Also, it confronts short-term external challenges with its thorough understanding and expertise of the market.