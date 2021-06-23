Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Top 3 Vineyards in Traverse City

Jim Woods
Jim Woods
wineryPhoto by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Traverse City has over 40 wineries in the area. That's a lot to visit, and would definitely make a dent in your wallet. So which wineries are the best and are worth your time? Here are the best wineries in and around Traverse City.

Bowers Harbor Vineyards

Bowers Harbor Vineyards is located 12 miles north of Traverse City on Old Mission Peninsula. This location was Initially a horse farm and now boasts 20 acres of vinifera vines. An inviting tasting room occupies the former stable. Bowers Harbor is consistently ranked as one of the top vineyards in the area for good reason.

I found this place to be very Covid compliant with individuals wearing masks, seating was 6 ft a part, outdoor areas to purchase flights or by the glass wine or cider. We sat at a table in the vineyard itself with a very comfortable distance between us and other groups. We enjoyed a wine flight between the two of us. The staff were very friendly and it was a fantastic experience. Definitely would recommend. Dan W

Here is the website for Bowers Harbor Vineyards.

Mari Vineyards

Mari Vineyards is located on Old Mission Peninsula just north of town and was established in 1991. Mari Vineyards is dedicated to making exquisite red and white wine from experimental Italian grapes. The property offers a variety of settings such as the patio, fire pit, pavilion and tables where guests can enjoy the view while sipping a glass of wine.

Excellent customer service. Amazing views. I would most definitely go back because of these two items. I love wine and I am kind of a snob regarding it. So not sure I would recommend buying a case but one glass was doable. We have two little kids so this was a great "wine" down for us as we could be outside and take in the amazing views of the lake. Maggie M
You can visit the website for Mari Vineyards here.
Chateau Chantal Winery & Tasting Room
Chateau Chantal is more than just a winery. There is a winery, vineyards, bed and breakfast, residence, six private home sites and more at Chateau Chantal.
We were all blown away by the breath taking and beautiful panoramic views of the water and the winery. We sat on the patio for an hour and a half. It was as if we all felt we had made it to a safe and comfortable place. We are sure to make sure that we have Chateau Chantal on our next tour of wineries list. Simply the Best! And their Nice Red is delicious. Jim N
You can visit the website for Chateau Chantel Winery and Tasting Room here.
Have you visited these wineries? If not, which specific wineries do you recommend?

