Customers on G2 Rank ON24 the Top Webinar Software

By Business Wire
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON24, today announced that enterprise and mid-market customers recognized ON24 Webcast Elite as the top webinar software based on G2 user reviews. G2 is one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms, used by 2,000 companies and more than 5 million buyers each month. Users ranked ON24 highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence in both the G2 Enterprise Grid and Mid-Market Grid reports for webinar software in summer 2021.

#Enterprise Software#Customer Data#Software Review#Marketing Automation#On24 Webcast Elite#The G2 Enterprise Grid#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Crm#On24 Com
