Customers on G2 Rank ON24 the Top Webinar Software
ON24, today announced that enterprise and mid-market customers recognized ON24 Webcast Elite as the top webinar software based on G2 user reviews. G2 is one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms, used by 2,000 companies and more than 5 million buyers each month. Users ranked ON24 highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence in both the G2 Enterprise Grid and Mid-Market Grid reports for webinar software in summer 2021.martechseries.com