Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Oracle Helps Organizations Build A More Agile Workforce With Skills Insights

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI-powered Dynamic Skills solution in Oracle Cloud HCM allows HR leaders to identify skills gaps and foster career development for employees. Oracle today announced a new solution to help organizations better understand, manage, and grow the skills of their workforce. Oracle Dynamic Skills, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), gives HR and business leaders the insights needed to ensure they have the right talent both now and in the future by providing a comprehensive view of the skills within their workforce. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new capabilities provide business leaders with an always up-to-date view of their employees’ skills to help attract, develop, and grow the right talent.

martechseries.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agile#Mobile#Oracle Cloud Hcm#Oracle Dynamic Skills#Skills Nexus#Oracle Recruiting#Oracle Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oracle
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help Companies Accelerate Data-Driven Transformation

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire Trivadis AG, an IT services provider specializing in platforms and solutions that enable highly automated provisioning and innovative use of data. Trivadis’s team of more than 710 professionals located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Romania will join Accenture’s Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Retailinformation-age.com

Composable commerce: building agility with innovation

Paul Bidder, customer experience thought leader at LiveArea, discusses the role that composable commerce can play in building agility with innovation. To some employees, the cycle of CEO promises can seem never-ending. One of the most common surrounds the updating and futureproofing of business processes and technology to aid efficiency and productivity. While often successful, these changes can cause more internal workload and stress, only to be changed again by an incumbent.
EconomyForbes

What Is Agile Project Management? And Can It Help Your Business?

As an entrepreneur, you probably spend your day trying to hit all different kinds of moving targets. Your client wants one thing on Monday and something else on Wednesday. New emerging technologies or competitors force you to make adjustments. Hitting a moving target would be much easier if you could adjust your shot after you pull the trigger.
Softwaremartechseries.com

GRAID Technology Unveils the Future of Enterprise Data Protection

GRAID Technology announced the launch of GRAID SupremeRAID™, the world’s first NVMe RAID card to deliver 100% available SSD performance, offering a new way for enterprise data centers to achieve record-breaking NVMe SSD or NVMeoF performance without sacrificing data security or business continuity. Designed for a modern software composable environment,...
EconomyThrive Global

How to Build an Organization That Lasts

The global business climate is arguably more dynamic and volatile today than it has been at any other time in history. Think of the famous quote by the American scholar and organizational consultant Warren G. Bennis:. “In life, change is inevitable. In business, change is vital.”. He also noted that...
Technologymartechseries.com

Adriel Delivers Game-Changing All-in-One Digital Advertising Management Platform, Expands Operations to San Francisco

Data-driven advertising platform delivers real-time advertising performance and uniquely alerts users on both desktop and mobile when ad campaign performance changes. Adriel solutions are built alongside our trusted ecosystem of partners including Facebook, Google, & Microsoft to help 5,500+ businesses effortlessly manage complex ad campaigns in a few clicks. Adriel,...
Technologymartechseries.com

Explorium and Ventana Research to Share Strategies for Boosting Analytics ROI with External Data

Explorium, the External Data platform that automatically discovers thousands of relevant data signals and uses them to improve analytics and machine learning, opened registration for its July 14, 12pm ET webinar: “How to Boost Your Analytics ROI with External Data.” The event brings together David Menninger, Research Director & SVP at Ventana Research, and Ajay Khanna, CMO at Explorium, to discuss tips for leveraging external data to earn better insights from analytics programs.
Economymartechseries.com

InMoment Clients Recognized for Customer Experience Excellence by CX Network

CX Elite Awards 2021 Winners Announced at The Experience Forum 2021. InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, is excited to announce that CX Network presented six 2021 CX Elite Awards to InMoment’s customers including DSV, NatWest, Allianz, Tesco, Virgin Money & MediaMarktSaturn during the annual Experience Forum. Marketing...
Softwareinforisktoday.com

Build Your Cloud Security Skills to Innovate With Confidence

Today, security is everyone’s business—and it’s the foundation of everything you do in the cloud. AWS Cloud security training helps you build your skills quickly and effectively—with the flexibility to learn on your own terms. Improving your security expertise can give you the confidence to innovate more freely as you...
Technologyaithority.com

BMO Global Asset Management (EMEA) Deploys NICE Cloud Compliance Recording For Microsoft Teams To Support Remote Workforce And Full Agility

NICE’s Certified Cloud Solution Helps BMO GAM Accelerate The Adoption Of Microsoft Teams For Its Remote Workforce While Contributing To Regulatory Compliance And Reducing Overhead Costs. NICE (NICE), a leading provider of communication compliance solutions, announced that BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM), the global investment manager owned by BMO...
Softwareaithority.com

Planful Helps Elgin Power And Separation Solutions Achieve Greater Efficiency And Agility With Modern Financial Planning & Analysis

FP&A Team Saves Up to a Week per Month by Consolidating Reporting, Forecasting, and Budgeting and Reducing Manual Data Entry. Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software,announced that Planful has helped Elgin Power and Separation Solutions centralize and modernize its financial processes. As Elgin’s FP&A solution of choice, Planful has supported the company on it’s digital transformation journey, including standardizing its financial processes, reporting, and planning methodologies to meet the ownership group’s requirements.
Home & Gardensavannahceo.com

Corporate Environments Helps Businesses Come Back to Work in Hybird Workforce Model

Corporate Environments’ strategic partnership with workplace strategy research firm Doris Research enhances Corporate Environments’ new “Workforce Strategy” initiative through the Hello Hybrid program. Spearheaded by Corporate Environments’ Workforce Strategist, Stephanie Renaud, this initiative focuses on how to help leadership teams define direction, establish communication and enable staff to come back to work and be successful in a hybrid workforce model.
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Tegria Acquires KenSci to Help Healthcare Organizations Derive New Insights from Data

Tegria today announced the acquisition of KenSci, a leader in artificial intelligence platforms and applications for healthcare, with roots in Microsoft’s Azure4Research program and the University of Washington. Founded in 2015, KenSci has earned recognition for its AI platform and solutions that integrate the latest descriptive and predictive analytics technology,...
TechnologyThrive Global

How Tech Helps To Bring People Together In A Hybrid Workforce

The way businesses operate has changed significantly since the first national lockdown in March 2020. But arguably one of the biggest changes has been the way businesses use technology. Data from McKinsey shows that businesses accelerated their digitisation by three to four years in the first four months of the pandemic.
EconomyInfoQ.com

Building Your Own Agile Team Maturity Assessment

Assessing a team’s agile maturity is an important part of the inspect and adapt process for a team. It gives the team insight into how they can continuously improve their agility. It is important to only assess things that can be acted upon; keep it simple. Make sure to include...
SoftwareTechRepublic

Oracle launches AI-powered HR skills identification and classification solution

Dynamic Skills helps leaders identify skills gaps, know what skills their employees have and foster career development, the company said. Oracle announced Wednesday a new AI solution to help organizations better understand, manage and build the skills of their workforce. Oracle Dynamic Skills is designed to give HR and business leaders a comprehensive view of the skills that exist within their workforce in order to help them develop and nurture the talent within their organizations. Dynamic Skills is part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) suite of tools.
ScienceTechCrunch

Practice agile, iterative change to refine products and build company culture

At Heap, the analytics solution provider I lead, a defining principle is that good ideas should not be lost to top-down dictates and overrigid hierarchies. Although I’m the CEO, I recognize that I don’t always have the best view simply because I’m on top of (the) Heap. The best results come when you approach leadership like you would create a great product — you hypothesize, you test and iterate, and once you get it right, you grow it.
Career Development & AdviceZDNet

Oracle wants to help you catalog your employees' skills

Oracle is introducing a new set of tools to help HR teams and business leaders keep track of their employees' ever-shifting skill sets. The new Dynamic Skills is part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM (human capital management) platform. It uses AIto catalog skills and suggest ways that both businesses and workers can leverage those skills.
Businessmartechseries.com

Io-Tahoe Partners with MongoDB to Equip Customers with AI Enabled Digital Workers

Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA company, today announced a new partnership with MongoDB, the leading, modern, general purpose database platform. Io-Tahoe embeds MongoDB’s document database at the heart of its Enterprise Data RPA platform so that customers can take advantage of its flexibility, scalability, and speed. The partnership will help...