Counting down the Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: outside linebacker Keanu Koht; wide receiver Slade Bolden and defensive end LaBryan Ray. 2020 season: As a senior at Vero Beach (Fla.) High School, Koht recorded 46 tackles and 11 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one. According the 247sports Composite rankings, Koht checked in as the No. 3 outside linebacker prospect and No. 58 overall for the 2021 recruiting cycle. After flipping from LSU to UA late in the early period, Koht enrolled at the Capstone in January and took part in spring drills.