Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Amdocs Introduces Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience360 technology foundation enables service providers’ business users to quickly create new digital offerings across all engagement channels throughout the customer lifecycle. Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s...

martechseries.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Experience#Customer Engagement#Digital Marketing#Content Marketing#Ui#Home Struggle#Omdia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
ComputersCSO

Whitepaper: An industry leader's guide to low-code platforms

The business world is simultaneously characterized with disruption and innovation. Business leaders and CIOs are realizing the need to prioritize digital transformation to deliver significant efficiency, cost savings, and gain increased market share. To add to that, more citizen developers and business users are requiring custom application development to meet business goals. Download the CloudMoyo whitepaper to read about the rise of low-code platforms like Microsoft Power Platform, and how they meet the unique needs of enterprises to build resilience from a technical and business perspective.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Trinity: A No-Code AI platform for complex spatial datasets

We present a no-code Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform called Trinity with the main design goal of enabling both machine learning researchers and non-technical geospatial domain experts to experiment with domain-specific signals and datasets for solving a variety of complex problems on their own. This versatility to solve diverse problems is achieved by transforming complex Spatio-temporal datasets to make them consumable by standard deep learning models, in this case, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), and giving the ability to formulate disparate problems in a standard way, eg. semantic segmentation. With an intuitive user interface, a feature store that hosts derivatives of complex feature engineering, a deep learning kernel, and a scalable data processing mechanism, Trinity provides a powerful platform for domain experts to share the stage with scientists and engineers in solving business-critical problems. It enables quick prototyping, rapid experimentation and reduces the time to production by standardizing model building and deployment. In this paper, we present our motivation behind Trinity and its design along with showcasing sample applications to motivate the idea of lowering the bar to using AI.
Carsurbanmatter.com

Technology Trends Transforming the Automotive Experience for Customers

A great customer experience remains the cornerstone of successful companies, and most successful companies use new technologies to keep up with consumer demands. The way of doing business has changed, and brands must increasingly rely on new technologies to remain relevant. Consumer behavior and expectations are always changing, and auto...
Softwarelinux.com

Linux Foundation Introduces Open Voice Network to Prioritize Trust and Interoperability in a Voice-Based Digital Future

Target, Schwarz Gruppe, Wegmans, Microsoft, Veritone and Deutsche Telekom lead standards effort to advance voice assistance. SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the Open Voice Network, an open source association dedicated to advancing open standards that support the adoption of AI-enabled voice assistance systems. Founding members include Target, Schwarz Gruppe, Wegmans Food Markets, Microsoft, Veritone, and Deutsche Telekom.
Softwarethecustomer.net

Genesys Launches AI-Driven Customer Experiences

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced new tools that enable businesses to easily build and orchestrate their own bot experiences, integrate third party messaging applications, and provide employees with technical training. And a new flexible consumption model gives companies access to Genesys solutions so they can scale or deploy new capabilities whenever they want, allowing them to meet changing customer and business needs.
MarketsSentinel

Customer Experience Platforms Market Size and Forecast to 2027 | Key Players – IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Avaya, Zendesk, Cisco Systems, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Software AG

The Customer Experience Platforms Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth analysis of data, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and parties stakeholders to identify the most beneficial approaches for the contemporary. and the potential market landscape. It provides essential information on current and projected market growth. It also focuses on technologies, volumes, materials, and markets along with an in-depth market analysis of the Customer Experience Platforms industry. The study contains a section devoted to profiling dominant companies while indicating their market shares.
Economydallassun.com

Christine Churchill Explains the Importance of a Good Customer Experience

In this insightful interview, Christine Churchill, Founder and CEO of the Customer Service Institute of America walks us through the varying aspects of the customer experience and highlights the growing need for providing the most effective experience to customers and employees alike. Listen to the full interview of Christine Churchill...
Public HealthSilicon Republic

How has Covid affected the business of customer experience?

BT Ireland’s Shay Walsh spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about how the last year has shaped the customer experience landscape. While keeping customers happy is always a key goal for businesses, the Covid-19 pandemic placed a particular focus on the importance of understanding customers’ changing needs. “Overnight a lot of our customers...
Technologyaithority.com

Sandsiv Wins Frost & Sullivan’s Award for Leadership in the European VoC Industry for Sandsiv+, Its Deep Learning-Infused Customer Experience Management Platform

Based on its recent analysis of the European voice of the customer (VoC) solution market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SANDSIV with the 2021 European Product Leadership Award for its AI-powered sandsiv+ customer experience management (CXM) solution. An end-to-end and fully integrated platform, sandsiv+ allows businesses to capture and analyze a customer’s needs, manage and visualize internal and external client data, and respond to insights in real time. It employs deep machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to capture the direct, indirect, and inferred VoC and analyze customer journeys across multiple channels.
ComputersCIO

The Low-code/Pro-code Connection

Last year, my team of developers and architects was moved to the marketing function as part of a broader company-wide reorganization. Developers and marketers? It seemed like an odd marriage. My small engineering team has historically focused on innovation and the use of our products to demonstrate “the art of the possible.”
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Reasons To Use Custom VOD Platform

Over recent years, a growing number of companies are opting to build custom VOD platforms. The reasons for this trend vary. For some, it’s about flexibility and features; for others, it’s about having full control of their content or merely a matter of preference. But regardless of the reasons, it’s essential to note that building a custom VOD platform requires extensive resources to complete.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Amdocs Announces 5G-Native CES21 Suite To Enable And Monetize The Digital Experiences And Business Models Of The Future

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the release of Amdocs CES21, the latest evolution of its cloud-native, microservices-based, open and modular BSS-OSS integrated suite. The 5G-native CES21 enables service providers to build, deliver and monetize advanced services, leveraging their investments in technologies such as 5G standalone network, multi-access edge computing (MEC), software-defined networks (SDN), AI and machine learning (ML), and the cloud.
Technologyaithority.com

Human API Launches Health Intelligence Platform To Modernize Life Insurance Underwriting And Customer Experience

The company’s new platform delivers health intelligence built on top of comprehensive electronic health records (EHR) access that enables insurance companies to innovate on how products are underwritten, sold, and serviced. Human API, the industry-leading platform enabling enterprises to connect and convert consumer health data into information that radically accelerates...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Three Apps That Are Making Customer Experience More Inclusive

In a recent prediction, Forrester described 2021 as the year of inclusive customer experience (CX). When I read that, I wondered if that implied it wasn't inclusive before. I'll leave you to answer that question. However, putting that to one side, one aspect of inclusivity that is not often discussed...
Businessthepaypers.com

Tinkoff selects Anodot to improve its customer experience

Tinkoff has selected Anodot, a business monitoring company, to help safe-proof the way customers experience payments and trading on the Tinkoff platform. Anodot automatically learns the norms of a business performance, including seasonal and other patterns, to identify and alert the teams on any issues that impact revenue. All data sources are integrated into a centralised platform, where AI models learn how customers behave. With this visibility and its real-time performance, Anodot identifies issues such as failed and declined transaction rates, login attempts, device usage and the transaction amount per type.
BusinessCMSWire

Genesys Launches New Customer Engagement Platform

Genesys, a company that specializes in customer experience orchestration, has shared news about their new platform, Genesys DX, a predictive engagement digital customer engagement platform. Genesys DX makes use of the company's CX proficiency and Genesys AI, a predictive engagement tool, to build upon the platform’s conversational AI and dynamic knowledge base capabilities that were a part of the acquisition of Bold360, made earlier this year in May.
Technologyciodive.com

What's next for customer experience tech

Businesses responded to the customer experience (CX) demands that arose in the pandemic — but the biggest changes are still ahead. From deploying automation in the customer service center to boosting the employee experience for CX gains, businesses understand technology should support their customer touchpoints. Nearly half of executives say...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

To Get Closer To Your Customers, Reimagine Their Experiences

Chief Experience Officer of Accenture Interactive, leading our global teams to boldly reimagine experiences across industries and markets. As science and human ingenuity combine to help us come out the other side of this pandemic, we’re all hungry for meaningful experiences that are worth our time. The truth is, people...