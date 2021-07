After bullpenning their way through yesterday’s 15-7 victory to secure a sweep against the Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers made an expected move for a fresh arm in the bullpen before the start of tonight’s series in Pittsburgh. Aaron Ashby was demoted one day after getting shelled in his big league debut, and Alec Bettinger is taking his place on the active roster. Angel Perdomo, who had been on the 10-day Injured List but on rehab assignment in Triple-A, was also activated and officially optioned to Nashville.