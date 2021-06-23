Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Morgan Wallen shares another moment with Eric Church, this time on the golf course

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly two months after posting a photo of himself fishing with Eric Church, Morgan Wallen showed their friendship is still going strong with a pic from the golf course. Wallen posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday night showcasing the two Country stars in a golf cart with Eric flashing a “hang loose” sign and Wallen striking a funny pose. By the looks of it, they were definitely enjoying themselves.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Eric Church
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Getting On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Golf
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Makes Another Pop-Up Appearance, Performs “Wasted On You” At Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar

You never know what you’re going to see when you walk into a bar in Nashville. But lately, there’s a good chance it’ll be Morgan Wallen. Honky tonkers were treated to another Morgan Wallen pop-up performance at one of Nashville’s artist-owned bars last night, as video footage captured him singing “Wasted On You” and “Sand In My Boots” at Jason Aldean’s. Now, I’ll be the first to say you wouldn’t catch me dead at the night club that happens to […] The post Morgan Wallen Makes Another Pop-Up Appearance, Performs “Wasted On You” At Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Youtubecountry1025.com

Eric Church Recalls ‘Adults Having Fun’ On The Fourth of July

Eric Church could not wait to grow up when it came to the 4th of July. As a kid, it seemed to him that the adults appeared to have all on the fun on America’s birthday. Eric recalled, “The Fourth of July for me, growing up we would always go to the lake, we didn’t live on the lake, but we would all go to the lake. Had a buddy who had a pontoon, and we would always get on the pontoon, and you go out, and you’d tie all the pontoons together and just have a big time.”
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Family RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: Expecting Third Child!!!!!!

On the eve of America celebrating its 245th birthday, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday and made a somewhat related announcement of their own:. The couple will soon have a brand new birthday to celebrate. Because they're expecting their third child!. "Our family’s growing! Maybe I can...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: See Tracie Wagaman’s Last Photos With Baby Girl Before Passing Away

Sad news broke earlier today that Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman passed away on July 1st. While there is a lot of speculation on what might’ve happened, there are no details on her cause of death. Lily Red, co-host of Gossip With Goddess on YouTube, reached out to us via email to confirm the news was true. Lily also shared screenshots of the final conversation she had with Tracie on Thursday, July 1st — hours before the WeTV star passed away.
MusicPosted by
Big Country 96.9

POLL: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in July 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
Musiccountryfancast.com

Eric Church Springsteen Music Video and Lyrics

Eric Church's "Springsteen" rehashes memories of a teenage romance. The Eric Church Springsteen song was released in 2011 on his “Chief” album. North Carolina native Eric Church debuted “Springsteen” as his album’s third single and the song was written by Church, Jeff Hyde, and Ryan Tyndell. The tune and was inspired by a memory of a girl and music industry idol Bruce Springsteen.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dee Jay Daniels Tumultuous Life after 'the Hughleys' Involved Beating Murder Charge & Getting Face Tattoos after Struggling to Land Roles

Former actor Dee Jay Daniels, who shot to stardom as Michael Hughley on “The Hughleys,” has had a very challenging life ever since the show ended. In the late 90s, actor and comedian DL Hughley took over the entertainment scene with his sitcom “The Hughleys,” which chronicled the lives of a Black family moving from the inner city to suburban Los Angeles.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Says Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian ‘Looks Like’ Minnie Mouse in Cute Shout-Out

Disney love! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, said she “looks like” Minnie Mouse in a cute shout-out post on Friday, July 2. “Looks like you @kourtneykardash,” the 45-year-old wrote underneath an Instagram Story photo of a sign featuring a white portrait of Mickey Mouse’s beloved wife. The 42-year-old shared the adorable post to her own Instagram Stories and added a red heart emoji.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...