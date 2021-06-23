Millionaire count jumps in 2020

I have a couple of questions about this Page Six story concerning Stacy Engman’s recent purchase of a purple-gemmed tiara. First and foremost, who is Stacy Engman?? The article describes her as a “quirky art scenester” as well as a curator, socialite, and eyewear designer known for “her signature tiara sunglasses.” She also allegedly bit someone during a dispute on a flight from Istanbul to JFK while wearing a tiara and “telling everyone within earshot that she had just spent five days on a yacht,” but Engman denies the whole thing. Still not really sure who she is, but it sounds like she likes tiaras!