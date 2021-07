“From January to June this year, from my agency, we have had two people travel abroad.”Like the hundreds of other travel agents who gathered opposite parliament for the industry’s day of action, Jill Waite has endured 15 months of no income.The director of Pole Travel in Manchester said: “It’s been absolutely horrendous. I don’t think you could imagine. We’ve gone from very successful businesses to having no revenue. We don’t earn any money unless people travel.“The government have basically stopped travel, and we’ve earned nothing.“They’ve supported a lot of industries such as hospitality, but they’ve missed out travel. They class...