Al Fresco Dining: Picnic Hampers & BBQ Bundles

This little donut shop has not only traditional donuts and coffee but bagels and croissants both fruit filled and ham & cheese. The case was filled with raised, jelly filled, bars, buttermilk, old fashioned, French crullers, twists and cake donuts plus cinnamon rolls, bear claws, apple fritters, blueberry and cherry clusters, maple cinnamon twists and if that wasn’t enough, I saw cream puffs, brownies, muffins and donut holes. There was even a small assortment of various chips and cold drinks such as milk, OJ, and soda. The coffee selections were plain, cappuccino, hot chocolate and iced cappuccino. I had just picked up our dinner and decided a few donuts and an iced cappuccino would be the perfect dessert. I started with the sprinkled for him and the twist for me—then added a few more, so what started as a few ended up a dozen! I was happily surprised that they were still so fresh since it was already 5PM—I ate the twist on the way home just to be sure and of course, I just had to try one more—so now I knew for sure our dessert would be fresh and a flavorful punch of deliciousness. Friendly service, tasty donuts, good coffee and great prices. Open daily 4AM-8PM early enough for the commuters to get a quick cup of coffee and a treat before work!