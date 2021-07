This week’s shelter pet is Yoo-Hoo, a gorgeous 10 to 12 year old domestic medium- haired Torti with stunning green eyes at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Yoo-Hoo is loving, laid back and outgoing. She has an overactive thyroid that is managed with a prescription diet and will need a home that can assure she only eats that food and nothing else. Yoo-Hoo gets along with other laid back animals that respect her space. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.