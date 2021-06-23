Mastering automotive cloud connectivity requires external expertise

This acquisition will enable the company's vision to grow its semiconductor business and add 2,000 engineers within the next four years. -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to top-tier semiconductor and systems companies worldwide. This addition will enhance QuEST's capability in providing comprehensive design and consulting services and software development for the semiconductor industry. With this acquisition, the company will be able to offer end-to-end hardware-enabled software solutions to its customers across various industries, including semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, networking, and storage systems. Such solutions are especially critical now, as these industries accelerate their efforts to capitalize on the rise of digital technologies and the transformational opportunities arising.