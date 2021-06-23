Cancel
Lost at Sea launches July 15

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNarrative adventure game Lost at Sea will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam on July 15, publisher Headup and developer Studio Fizbin announced. A PC demo is available now via Steam until June 27. Here is an overview of the game, via Headup:. About. “Life is...

www.gematsu.com
Video GamesNeowin

Captain Jack Sparrow swaggers to Sea of Thieves as the crossover update launches

The crew of the Black Pearl, Davy Jones, and other familiar faces from the Pirates of the Caribbean have sailed into the Sea of Thieves as part of the A Pirate’s Life mega update. The collaboration between Rare and Disney was only announced last week during the Microsoft E3 showcase. The update brings a five-part storyline as part of the crossover, as well as new regions, threats, the third season of content, and much more.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Lost at Sea for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Sets Sail With a Sad Tale on July 15th

If you’re looking for an emotional tale that hits the hard stuff on the nose, Lost at Sea might be a good way to spend a little bit of your summer when it releases in July. Headup Games and Studio Fizbin have announced today that Lost at Sea will be releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 15th, bringing with it some tear-jerking storytelling. Get the tissues ready…
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Guild of Darksteel launches on Switch in July, new trailer

Digerati and Igor Sandman have dated Guild of Darksteel, an upcoming cinematic side-scrolling adventure game. It’s planned for release on July 15. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Guild of Darksteel is a cinematic, side-scrolling adventure set in a lush, layered dark fantasy world. Embark on...
Video GamesGematsu

Swords of Legends Online launches July 9 in the west

Massively multiplayer online action RPG Swords of Legends Online will launch for PC via the Gameforge client, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon announced. The game will be available in three editions: $39.99 / €39.99, $59.99 / €59.99, and $99.99 / €99.99....
Video GamesAnime News Network

Trials of Mana Smartphone Version Launches on July 15

The game is a remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, and it launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in April 2020. The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- (Final Fantasy Adventure) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 (Secret of Mana) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 (Trials of Mana) action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995. Legend of Mana (Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana) debuted on the PlayStation in 1999.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Lost 90s FMV Game American Hero Finally Launches This Summer

90s FMV adventure game American Hero is finally getting to see the light of day this summer. The game was originally developed for Atari Jaguar, but was never released. Retro studio Ziggurat Interactive has stepped in to perform a full restoration, and has recruited some of the original cast for additional voice work.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Begins Launch in July

After unveiling Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster at its E3 2021 showcase with very little details, a recent presentation (as reported by Gematsu) by Square Enix has confirmed that the titles will begin releasing in July. Though the video has since been removed, it revealed a sequential order of releases for each game on iOS, Android and PC. Interestingly enough, series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi was present along with composer Nobuo Uematsu and producer Yoshinori Kitase.
Businessbizjournals

Sea Threads to grow clothing line after successful Kickstarter launch

As Dylan Cross plopped down in a chair inside a quiet conference room on June 8, a celebration carried on outside. Attendees throughout the Groundswell startup incubator in Melbourne drank beer, chowed down on food and took pictures with a life-size inflatable alien at a small launch party for the Kickstarter campaign of Cross’ company, Sea Threads LLC. The campaign took pre-orders for the Space Coast startup’s long-sleeve performance shirts made from plastic dumped into the ocean. The goal was to raise $10,000 eventually and get the production of the shirts off the ground.
The WitcherCon Will Not Launch A New Witcher Game in July

The first-ever WitcherCon will definitely not include anything about a new Witcher game, organizers CD Projekt Red and Netflix have indicated. Two separate streams are scheduled to take place July 9, hosted on the companies' Twitch and YouTube channels.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Mythic Ocean Review (Switch) – Lost at Sea

Mythic Ocean is sweet and relaxing, but falls short of its potential. The Finger Guns Review;. There are times where people love nothing more than a no danger exploration game. It cleanses the pallet to play a game where there is no stress or lurking enemies to destroy whatever progress you have made. It’s nice to be engulfed within the design and adventure in the world around you. I for one, also love these types of games. Mythic Ocean is one of these game but it left me feeling a bit up a creek without a paddle at times.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Invades PS4 and Xbox One

There’s nothing quite like a good Metroidvania, with the possible exception of a good Metroidvania with a good sense of humor. Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials is as hilarious as it is fun, adventurous, and often downright creepy, so we’re overjoyed to hear that it will soon be creeping its way onto PS4 and Xbox One. This snarky fantasy adventure combines fast-paced platforming action with a vast, sprawling subterranean world full of spooky monsters, eerie environments, and all sorts of weird and creepy stuff. Players will explore over 400 rooms, battle enormous bosses, use dialogue choices to interact with a comical cast of characters, and use Pip the magic bat’s powers to solve puzzles, all while searching for a way to escape the abyss. It’s some of the most fun you can have in a dungeon, as this launch trailer for the upcoming PS4 and Xbox One versions demonstrates.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Blightbound Launches July 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Ronimo Games announced the multiplayer dungeon crawler, Blightbound, will leave Early Access and launch on July 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. View the release date trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Blightbound is an online cross-play...
Video GamesGematsu

Tales of Arise ‘Battle System and Characters’ developer diary

Bandai Namco has released the second official developer diary for Tales of Arise, which discusses the game’s battle system and characters with producer Yusuke Tomizawa, director Hirokazu Kagawa, and art director Minoru Iwamoto. Tales of Arise is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC...
Video GamesGematsu

Dying Light 2: Stay Human ‘Monsters’ gameplay trailer

Techland has released a new gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human dubbed “Monsters,” as well as the second episode of its deep dive web series “Dying 2 Know.”. Episode two of “Dying 2 Know” showcases the new trailer, a closer look at the infected, and goes behind the scenes of the game’s motion capture and sound design.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Blaster Master Zero 3 New Gameplay Trailer Shows The VRV System

Inti Creates has uploaded a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming action game, Blaster Master Zero 3. It has also updated the game’s website with a new page explaining the new gameplay featuressuch as the VRV (Vision Reversal Visor) system. The VRV system is a new feature Eve installed on...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition coming in August

Mario is no stranger to the realm of board games, and now a new game starring the plumber and friends will soon be available for your game shelf. The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition will feature painted miniatures of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi, as well as a new game board featuring several themed areas. Unlike the base version of the game, the Mario version will allow players to move anywhere they want on the board. Along the way, instead of having children or getting a job, players will be picking up Power-Ups, allies like Waluigi and Rosalina, and take part in minigames, like thumb wars and rock-paper-scissors. The ultimate goal is, of course, to beat Bowser.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Lost Light reaches Europe with a soft launch in UK and Germany

Lost Light is a shooter-based Survival game from the Chinese developer NetEase games released in 2021. After the game’s initial closed beta launch for Australia and New Zealand regions in April, the developers have now announced a soft launch for the European players in the UK and Germany regions as well starting from the 1st of July 2021.