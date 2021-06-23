Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stephen Amell Confirms He Was Removed from Flight After Argument with His Wife

By Lindsay Kimble
People
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Amell has responded to reports that he was removed from a flight before departure on Monday after getting into an altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Arrow star, 40, wrote, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

people.com
Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Haynes
Person
Stephen Amell
Person
Cassandra Jean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#New Orleans#Flight After Argument#Arrow#Delta#Starz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Stephen Amell Releases Statement Following Flight Incident

Stephen Amell has released a statement following his removal from a flight in Texas after getting into an alleged altercation with his wife. TMZ reported that Stephen Amell had been forcibly removed from the flight after “screaming at his wife” in a plane full of passengers. Sources have said that...
Los Angeles, CAbleedingcool.com

Heels Star Stephen Amell Responds to Airline Incident Allegations

Apparently, the one thing that Heels & Arrow star Stephen Amell and the tabloid press can agree upon is that something happened on Monday that required Amell to leave a flight he was on with his wife Cassandra Jean and head home to Los Angeles on a separate flight. From there, things begin to differ greatly. According to reports this morning, Amell was "forcibly removed" from a Delta flight on Monday after "allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers." Sources to the reporting allege that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and refused a flight attendant's request to lower his voice- eventually requiring "an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho" from the flight he and Jean were taking back from the ATX TV Festival.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Clears Up Recent Flight Removal Reports

Arrow star Stephen Amell has clarified on the reports that suggested he was forcibly removed from a Delta flight. On Monday, it was reported that Arrow star Stephen Amell was forcibly removed from a 3 P.M Delta flight from Austin to Los Angeles for getting into a verbal altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean. TMZ reported that Amell appeared intoxicated. The source also mentions how a flight attendant asked him multiple times to lower his voice but those pleas fell on deaf ears. Eventually, an air marshall and 3 attendants “forcibly removed” the Arrow star from the flight. His wife later flew back to Los Angeles on the same flight. It’s unclear if Amell was detained or arrested after he was removed from the flight.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Code 8: Part II Will Return Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell to Netflix

The recently announced sequel to sci-fi action outing Code 8, titled Code 8: Part II, will debut on Netflix just like its predecessor. The sequel was announced earlier this year and will see real-life brothers Robbie and Stephen Amell reprise their roles from the first movie, as well as putting Jeff Chan back in the director's chair.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Admits Getting Kicked Off Delta Flight for Screaming at His Wife

Delta Airlines has had an array of passenger incidents over the last month, but few have come as close as one involving Arrow star Stephen Amell. The actor admitted on Twitter Wednesday that a fight with his wife led to him getting kicked off his Monday flight from Austin to Los Angeles. “I let my emotions get the better of me,” he wrote. “End of story.” The actor was in town for the ATX Television Festival and planned to head out Monday when, on the flight, he allegedly screamed at his wife, TMZ reports. When flight attendants asked him to calm down, he refused, leading to him being escorted off the flight by an air marshal and three attendants. His wife and her friends then flew to L.A. without him. Amell wrote on Twitter that he booked a Southwest Airlines flight two hours later and traveled home. “Must be a slow news cycle,” he wrote.
NFLPopculture

Stephen Amell Drops Major 'Heels' Update

Stephen Amell just dropped a big update on his new pro wrestling show. On Wednesday, Amell went to Instagram to announce he has wrapped his ADR (voice recording) work of the first season of Heels. He also showed off his southern accent, which will be on display on Heels as he plays the main character, Jack Spade.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell is setting the record straight after a report claimed he got kicked off a flight for yelling at his wife. Stephen Amell and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, “got into an argument” while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA” on June 21, the Arrow star confirmed on Twitter on June 23. His big reveal came after a report by Page Six claimed the fight got so bad that he was “forcibly removed” from the plane. Stephen is now saying that part never happened.
Combat SportsComicBook

Stephen Amell Teases Completion Of Heels, Reveals Why Showrunner Hasn't Shown Him Finished Episodes

Stephen Amell just teased his fans that Heels is basically complete. The Arrow star also provided a reason for why showrunner Michael O’Malley hasn’t shown him the finished product yet. On Instagram, the actor posted a short video of himself outside of the area where the show is filming. Amell acknowledged that things were a bit weird in the limbo stage. But, he’s thrilled for the world to see more of his character Jack Spade and his southern charm. It wasn’t much of a break for the Arrow alum after his long-running gig on The CW decided to drop the curtain. Still, all the fans are curious to see what he can do with this material. The Oliver Queen actor has made no secret of his love for professional wrestling. (In fact, he appeared on different promotions and gotten into the ring to mix it up as well.) It’s just another step on the journey for Amell.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: See Tracie Wagaman’s Last Photos With Baby Girl Before Passing Away

Sad news broke earlier today that Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman passed away on July 1st. While there is a lot of speculation on what might’ve happened, there are no details on her cause of death. Lily Red, co-host of Gossip With Goddess on YouTube, reached out to us via email to confirm the news was true. Lily also shared screenshots of the final conversation she had with Tracie on Thursday, July 1st — hours before the WeTV star passed away.
Weight Lossthatgrapejuice.net

Traci Braxton Sparks Concern After Dramatic Weight Loss

Singer-turned-reality star Traci Braxton has made no secret of her battles with weight over the years as documented by her own commentary on the hit WeTV reality show, ‘Braxton Family Values.’. However, after the 50-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil photos that demonstrated a dramatic weight loss,...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dee Jay Daniels Tumultuous Life after 'the Hughleys' Involved Beating Murder Charge & Getting Face Tattoos after Struggling to Land Roles

Former actor Dee Jay Daniels, who shot to stardom as Michael Hughley on “The Hughleys,” has had a very challenging life ever since the show ended. In the late 90s, actor and comedian DL Hughley took over the entertainment scene with his sitcom “The Hughleys,” which chronicled the lives of a Black family moving from the inner city to suburban Los Angeles.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.