Stephen Amell Confirms He Was Removed from Flight After Argument with His Wife
Stephen Amell has responded to reports that he was removed from a flight before departure on Monday after getting into an altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Arrow star, 40, wrote, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."people.com