A key component of Rainbow Energy purchasing the Coal Creek Station is carbon capture and storage that will be done there, said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND. Hoeven spoke to Minot media members on Wednesday following the announcement that the Bismarck-based company is buying the Coal Creek Station from Great River Energy, a purchase that will keep the plant and the Falkirk Mine operating. He was in Minot later that day for a drought meeting with farmers and ranchers.