Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Cooper Welcomes Centene As Company Settles Medicaid Lawsuits

jocoreport.com
 11 days ago

RALEIGH — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper was in Charlotte Monday to welcome the Centene Corporation, a provider of managed care services for Medicaid, public, and private health plans. It claims to be the largest provider of Medicaid services in the nation. The company announced last year that it selected Charlotte for its East Coast regional headquarters after North Carolina offered $338 million in tax incentives through a “transformative” Job Development and Investment Grant.

jocoreport.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Missouri State
Charlotte, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Medicaid Services#The Centene Corporation#Department Of Justice#Ohioans#Department Of Commerce#Jdig#Pbm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...