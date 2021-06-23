Amdocs Announces 5G-Native CES21 Suite to Enable and Monetize the Digital Experiences and Business Models of the Future
Amdocs , a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced the release of Amdocs CES21, the latest evolution of its cloud-native, microservices-based, open and modular BSS-OSS integrated suite. The 5G-native CES21 enables service providers to build, deliver and monetize advanced services, leveraging their investments in technologies such as 5G standalone network, multi-access edge computing (MEC), software-defined networks (SDN), AI and machine learning (ML), and the cloud.martechseries.com