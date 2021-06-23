Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher at open as energy stocks gain

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher at open on Wednesday as heavyweight energy stocks advanced, while data showing a plunge in domestic retail sales in April and May capped the gains.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.77 points, or 0.08%, at 20,217.42. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Canada#Tsx#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Beaten-Down TSX Stocks That Are Due for a Rally

One of the most important lessons in courage and standing up to the bullies is that it doesn’t matter how many times you fall down; what matters is that you get up every time. But not everyone has the courage to stand up against a bully. And just like people, not every stock has what it takes to stand up against an antagonistic market (the bully in this context).
Stockskfgo.com

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

(Reuters) – European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to close at 456.81 points, with technology stocks rising 1.1%. Semiconductor...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Off to Higher Start

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 3 1/2 cents, November soybeans are up 12 cents and September KC wheat is up 1 cent. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are roughly steady with European markets mixed ahead of Friday’s jobs report. At 7:30 a.m. CDT, nonfarm payrolls and the U.S. unemployment reports for June will be released, along with May trade deficit data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar edges lower ahead of NFP

The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses on Friday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2408, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar is on an upswing and USD/CAD has gained 0.95%, as the pair has erased most of the losses from a week earlier. Canada’s...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Canada posts unexpected trade deficit in May as exports falter

OTTAWA, July 2 (Reuters) - Canada posted a surprise trade deficit of C$1.39 billion ($1.12 billion)in May, missing analyst expectations of a small surplus, as imports increased and exports fell, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a surplus of C$370 million following a revised...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open higher after payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose Friday morning after the nation's June employment report showed a bumpy recovery in the labor market. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 31.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 34,665.30. The S&P 500 increased 13.71 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,333.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 77.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,599.41.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Retreats After Hitting New High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market rose to a fresh record high Friday morning but pared most of its gains subsequently with investors choosing to take some profits. While upbeat jobs data from the U.S. aided sentiment, data showing a wider Canadian trade deficit, a sharp drop in building permits and a decline in manufacturing activity weighed on the market.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as U.S. hiring picks up

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2449 * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2% TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil rose and investors weighed data showing a pickup in U.S. employment, with the currency recovering from an earlier 11-day low. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2382 to the greenback, or 80.76 U.S. cents, the biggest advance among G10 currencies. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since June 21 at 1.2449. U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.2% at $75.38 a barrel as OPEC+ ministers delayed an output policy meeting. Sources said the United Arab Emirates had balked at proposals that included raising supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May, as imports increased while exports fell, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had predicted a surplus of C$370 million. Separate domestic data showed that the value of building permits fell 14.8% in May from April. The loonie will strengthen over the coming year, bolstered by higher oil prices and reduced stimulus from the Bank of Canada, but gains could stop short of the currency's recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 2.4 basis points at 1.364%, near the bottom of its range since March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data

* Nonfarm payrolls rise more than expected in June. * Virgin Galactic jumps on announcing crewed flight plan. * Didi drops as China to conduct cyber security probe. * Indexes up: Dow 0.47%, S&P 0.70%, Nasdaq 0.71% (Adds prices to mid-afternoon) By Herbert Lash, Medha Singh and Devik Jain. July...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 8 weeks vs. 'overextended' greenback

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.9% against the greenback * Loonie recovers from weakest level since June 21 at 1.2449 * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May * Canadian 10-year yield eases nearly one basis point to 1.379% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback gave back some recent gains and investors looked for Canada's jobs report next week to support further reduction of stimulus by the Bank of Canada. The loonie was trading 0.9% higher at 1.2320 to the greenback, or 81.17 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since May 6. Earlier, the currency touched its weakest level since June 21 at 1.2449. For the week, it was down 0.2%. The U.S. dollar dropped from a three-month high against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June showed a strong jobs gain but some weak details. The greenback had rallied this week on expectations for a strong report. "I think the (U.S.) dollar was technically overextended," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "It was vulnerable to buy the rumor, sell the fact." Canada's employment report for June is due next Friday. Analysts expect jobs to rebound after two months of declines, helped by easing of economic restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. That could see the Bank of Canada cutting its bond purchases again at the July 14 interest rate announcement, Chandler said. In April, the BoC became the first major central bank to reduce pandemic support. The BoC's more hawkish stance and higher oil prices will help the loonie strengthen over the coming year but gains could stop short of the recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May, as imports increased and exports fell. Separate data showed Canadian factory activity for June growing at the slowest pace in four months. Canada's 10-year yield eased nearly one basis point to 1.379%, toward the bottom of its range since March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.24%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Staples, Real Estate and REITs sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.24%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were NovaGold Resources Inc (TSX:NG),...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Inch Higher Following Upbeat Employment Data

Stock futures are on the rise morning, as investors digest a better-than expected jobs report for June. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 850,000 jobs were added last month, handily topping the expectation of 706,000 jobs, and rising considerably from the 559,000 jobs created in May. The unemployment rate did, however, climb slightly higher to 5.9%. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures were last seen up 80 points, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are signaling even more record highs for the index. Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are also sporting notable gains.
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street hits another record; energy stocks, banks gain

Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, marking its sixth straight gain and fourth consecutive record high. The price of U.S. crude oil rose more than 2%, giving a boost to energy companies. Bond yields edged higher and helped lift bank stocks. Health care and communication companies also helped lift the market. The consumer staples sector was the only laggard, weighed down by a pullback in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance.
StocksUS News and World Report

Oil Rally Helps Energy Stocks Lead European Shares Higher

(Reuters) - European shares ended higher on Thursday as a rally in crude prices saw energy stocks surge more than 2%, while strong earnings reports helped dispel some concerns over the infectious "Delta" variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.6% higher at 455.63 points, with energy stocks...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P futures near record high with jobless claims in focus

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 1 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 hovered near a record high on Thursday, with investors awaiting a batch of economic data to gauge the health of the U.S. economy following strong gains for the equity market in the first half of the year.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mostly higher on first day of Q3 trading

Wall Street stocks were mostly in the green early on Thursday amid a flurry of data points. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.24% at 34,583.61, while the S&P 500 was 0.28% firmer at 4,309.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.02% weaker at 14,501.27.