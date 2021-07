The eShop is filled with many good games but also some shovelware that you’d usually see on Steam. One of the advantages of reading through the SwitchArcade roundupi is that you get a good idea of the new releases on the eShop that are worth your time. Back in November, Handy Games’ Chicken Police: Paint it Red ($8.99) hit Nintendo Switch alongside PS4, Xbox, and PC. The buddy cop noir adventure with a striking aesthetic developed by The Wild Gentleman and published by Handy Games just had a surprise release on iOS and Android. Chicken Police: Paint it Red uses a blend of photo manipulation and 3D backgrounds in its adventure inspired by movies from the 40s. Watch the Chicken Police: Paint it Red mobile launch trailer below: