Meridian, ID

Mama Nature Unleashes Dust Storm Causing Chaos In The Treasure Valley

 11 days ago
At 7:14pm I was sitting inside Albertsons Market Street in Meridian enjoying an orange jalapeno margarita when the National Weather Service issued an alert that hit everyone's phones: "DUST STORM WARNING for this area until 7:45PM MDT. Be ready for sudden drop to zero visibility..." I left the the store just five minutes later and boy was the warning accurate. I was struggling alongside a ton of other people just to get through the parking lot to the car.

