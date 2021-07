Several years ago, dog food manufacturers began proclaiming the benefits of their foods as grain-free, thus launching the Great Grain-free Debate. Some proponents of grain-free diets believe their dogs are intolerant of grains—but while diets without grains are beneficial for humans with conditions like celiac disease, very few dogs suffer from these same disorders (although some dogs do have a genuine allergy to gains). Others claim that because the dog’s wild ancestors didn’t eat grain, neither should our dogs—but in fact, dogs’ genes have evolved over the years to digest many different kinds of foods, including grain.