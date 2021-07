AVERILL PARK - Chickens may not really fly but the cost of their wings is soaring in restaurants and bars — at least for those that still offer them. “They are calling it a shortage,” Ronnie Daniel, the head chef at Towne Tavern, which is known for its wings here. The price for a basket of 10 wings in recent weeks has risen from $11 to $14.99, typical for other eateries in the area.